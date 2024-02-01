Coal gasification, liquefaction of 100 MT to be set up by 2030: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Coal gasification and liquefaction of 100 metric tonnes will be set up by 2030, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

In January, the government approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance for promoting coal, lignite gasification projects.

The government has also approved setting up of a coal-to-SNG (Synthetic Natural Gas) project through a joint venture between Coal India and GAIL at an investment of Rs 13,052.81 crore and coal-to-ammonium nitrate project through a joint venture between CIL and BHEL for Rs 11,782.05 crore.