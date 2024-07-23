Union Budget 2024 | Globally, India lags behind in R&D, sees low private contribution

Yet, when held in comparison, these achievements fade. For one, its R&D investment as a percentage of GDP at 0.64% is also far below China’s 2.41%, the US’ 3.47%, and Israel’s 5.71%. If India produced 1,497 in 2023, China and the US have each delivered 20,000 each. Again, the private sector’s contribution to R&D in India is just 36.4% of its GERD, which is dismal when compared to China’s 77% and the US’ 75%.