GOBARdhan scheme to promote circular economy with investment of Rs 10,000 crore: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the GOBARdhan scheme for promoting circular economy with total investment of Rs 10,000 crore.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, she also said the government will facilitate 1 crore farmers to adopt natural farming. Besides, the government will take up mangrove plantation along the coastline under the new MISHTI scheme, she added.
Also Read | Govt raises farm credit target by 11% to Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24
Sitharaman also said the government would promote conservation values through a scheme to encourage optimal use of wetlands.
Track the Latest Budget Updates...
Further, a green credit programme will be notified to incentivise environmentally sustainable and responsible actions by companies, she said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget
FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs
'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets
Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles
Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'
The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory