Rs 10K crore investment in GOBARdhan scheme: FM

GOBARdhan scheme to promote circular economy with investment of Rs 10,000 crore: FM

Sitharaman also said the government would promote conservation values through a scheme to encourage optimal use of wetlands

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 17:19 ist
Farmers listen to the radio broadcast of FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the GOBARdhan scheme for promoting circular economy with total investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, she also said the government will facilitate 1 crore farmers to adopt natural farming. Besides, the government will take up mangrove plantation along the coastline under the new MISHTI scheme, she added.

Also Read | Govt raises farm credit target by 11% to Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24

Sitharaman also said the government would promote conservation values through a scheme to encourage optimal use of wetlands.

Track the Latest Budget Updates...

Further, a green credit programme will be notified to incentivise environmentally sustainable and responsible actions by companies, she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman
Business News

What's Brewing

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

 