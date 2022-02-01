GST revenues buoyant despite pandemic: Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister said remarkable progress has been made in GST regime

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:35 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: SansadTV Screengrab

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said GST revenues are buoyant despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister said remarkable progress has been made in GST regime, although there are still few challenges remaining.

She also informed that no set off of any loss will be allowed on undisclosed income detected during search and seizure operations, while any cess or surcharge on income is not allowed as business expenditure. 

Nirmala Sitharaman
GST
Union Budget
Union Budget 2022
Business News

