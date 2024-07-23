In Pictures | Meet the minds behind Union Budget 2024-2025

TV Somanathan: An IAS Officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, he belongs to the 1987 batch. Before his current role, he served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and as Joint Secretary to Prime Minister Modi from 2015 to 2017. Somanathan has an impressive academic record, having published over 80 papers and authored two books on economics and finance.
Hari Ranjan Rao: A 1994-batch IAS officer, Rao oversees the technology and governance sections of the PMO. Previously, he served as Secretary to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and worked in the Department of Telecommunications.
PK Mishra: A retired 1972 batch IAS officer, PK Mishra has been working with PM Modi for over a decade and is the key person to take care of all important policy matters of the government.
Arvind Shrivastava: A 1994-batch IAS officer from Karnataka, Shrivastava serves as the Finance and Economy officer in the PMO. He oversees the operations of the ministries of finance and corporate affairs.
Punya Salila Srivastava: A 1993-batch IAS officer, she manages the government's social and welfare sections. Prior to joining the PMO, she served in the Home Ministry.
Other key members of the team include Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of Department of Financial Services Vivek Joshi, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and Additional Secretary to the PM Atish Chandra.
Published 23 July 2024, 06:04 IST