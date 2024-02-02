Budget 2024: Infra boost continues with new dedicated rail corridors

For 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a capital expenditure target of Rs 11.11 lakh crore, around 11 per cent higher than the capex outlay of Rs 10 lakh crore for the current fiscal year. For context, the current year’s target is 35 per cent higher than the capex outlay in 2022-23. This would be 3.4 per cent of the GDP, she said.