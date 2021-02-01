Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 'One Nation, One Ration Card' is under implementation in 32 states & UTs.
In her Union Budget speech, Sitharaman said the Centre will launch a portal to collect data on migrant workers. In addition, social security benifits will now apply to platform and gig workers. Minimum wages will apply to all category of workers.
