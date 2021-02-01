JUST IN
Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr Budget 2021 Live: Senior citizens above 75 years need not file Income Tax returns, says FM
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Watch Union Budget Speech Live by FM Sitharaman here
Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states

'One Nation, One Ration Card' is under implementation in 32 states & UTs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:32 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 'One Nation, One Ration Card' is under implementation in 32 states & UTs.   

In her Union Budget speech, Sitharaman said the Centre will launch a portal to collect data on migrant workers. In addition, social security benifits will now apply to platform and gig workers. Minimum wages will apply to all category of workers.

Follow live updates on Uniion Budget 2021

More to follow... 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
One Nation One Card
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 