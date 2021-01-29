Parliament Budget Session live: Economic Survey to be tabled today; 18 Oppn parties to boycott Prez's joint address

The Parliament's Budget session is set to begin today with President Ram Nath Kovind's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. The session will be held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The session is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses today, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws. Stay tuned for more updates.
Budget 2021 | Krishnamurthy Subramanian: The man behind the Economic Survey 2021
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1. Just before the Budget, the government will present the Economic Survey 2021 on January 29.
Economic Survey may suggest 10-year recovery plan
The Economic Survey to be presented in Parliament on Friday is likely to chart out the course of India's recovery in the most comprehensive way, after the pandemic sent the economy into a tailspin.
Budget 2021 set to be a tougher balancing act
India’s Union Budget Monday will be a much tougher balancing act than New Delhi’s regular annual fiscal trapeze. For one thing, the pandemic has upset business-as-usual calculations of how much to spend, on what, and how to finance it.
Decision to boycott President's address to Parliament most unfortunate: Prahlad Joshi to Oppn
Describing the opposition parties' move to boycott the President's address to Parliament as the "most unfortunate", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged them to reconsider their decision.
Budget session of Parliament set to be stormy amid farm laws debate
The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.
All MPs will be requested to undergo Covid-19 test before Budget session: Om Birla
All MPs will be requested to undergo Covid-19 test before the start of the Budget session and arrangement for the same will be made in the parliament premises from January 27, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.
33 sittings for Budget Session; Question Hour back
Parliament’sBudgetSession will begin on January 29, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meeting in separate five-hour shifts to ensure physical distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
