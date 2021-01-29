Parliament Budget Session live: Economic Survey to be tabled today; 18 Oppn parties to boycott Prez's joint address

The Parliament's Budget session is set to begin today with President Ram Nath Kovind's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. The session will be held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The session is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses today, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws. Stay tuned for more updates.