Provided free food grains to 80 crore poor people; no one went hungry during pandemic: Sitharaman

Provided free food; no one left hungry during Covid: FM

In times of global challenges, the G 20 presidency gives an opportunity to strengthen India's role in the global order, Nirmala Sitharaman added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 11:47 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit PTI Photo

The government ensured that no one went hungry during the pandemic by providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

In times of global challenges, the G 20 presidency gives an opportunity to strengthen India's role in the global order, she added.

The government is implementing the scheme to supply free foodgrains to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with an expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore from January 1, the finance minister said.

Agriculture and allied sector growth has been buoyant through the years on the back of the measures adopted by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, returns to farmers through price support and by promoting crop diversification. Private investment in the agriculture sector has increased by 9.3 per cent in FY21 (7 per cent in FY20).

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Economy
Business News
India News

