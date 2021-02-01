BUDGET 2021
Rs 2.87 lakh crore outlay for Jal Jeevan mission: FM

Rs 2.87 lakh crore outlay for Jal Jeevan mission: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:35 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.

A scheme of mega investment textiles park in addition to PLI scheme will be launched, Sitharaman said, adding the government will also introduce a bill to set up a development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore

