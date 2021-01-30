Union Budget 2021: 'Fintech industry needs support'

Union Budget 2021: Fintech industry needs support, says Scripbox Co-Founder

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 30 2021, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 10:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Prateek Mehta

The lockdown brought a lot of important and people-intensive sectors of our economy - such as hospitality, infrastructure, construction and automotive - to a sudden pause. So I hope there's a focus on these sectors, as well as a boost to retail and services, for e.g., malls, restaurants and multiplex chains, as they are yet to meaningfully recover even post the last unlock.

The FinTech industry needs support for creating newer offerings for specific slivers of the Indian economy. We continue to have strong regulatory oversight across all aspects of the financial services industry. Additionally, startups would need a regulatory sandbox that encourages innovation and experimentation.

(The author is Co-Founder and CBO, Scripbox)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Financial technology
hospitality
infrastructre

What's Brewing

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

 