Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

PIL urges Supreme Court to probe Rahul Gandhi's 'voter theft' charges in Karnataka

Supreme Court advocate and Congress member Rohit Pandey filed the plea citing the allegations levelled by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 7.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 17:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPIL

Follow us on :

Follow Us