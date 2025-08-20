Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

NHRC seeks report from Odisha DGP in Kendrapara college student self-immolation case

The NHRC action came a day after Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said that the woman committed suicide by pouring inflammable substance on her body when no one was present at house on August 6.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsCrimeSuicideNHRChuman rightsKendraparacollege studentstudent death

Follow us on :

Follow Us