Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Offered to book a room': Malayalam actress accuses youth leader of sending objectionable messages

She refuses to name him
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsKeralaMalayalam

Follow us on :

Follow Us