Union Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0

The Centre on Monday announced the second edition of Urban Swachh Bharat Mission' with a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of 5 years from 2021-2026.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said: "For further 'Swachhata' (Cleanliness) of urban India, we intend to focus on complete faecal sludge management and waste-water treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic, air pollution, constructively managing from construction sites, demolition activities and bioremediation of all legacy dump sites."

Track live updates from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021 speech here

"The World Health Organisation has repeatedly stressed the importance of clean water, sanitation, and clean environment, as a prerequisite to achieving universal health," she said.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, five editions of 'Swachh Survekshan' (cleanliness survey) have been conducted so far.

The first survey which was piloted in 2016 has grown manifold. It started with 73 (with million-plus population) cities in 2016 and covered 4,242 cities which participated in the fifth edition of the Swachh Survekshan conducted in 2020.

The Ministry earlier said since the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban in 2014, a total of 4,327 urban local bodies have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The ministry had earlier said that a total of 1,319 cities have been certified as ODF+ and 489 cities have been certified ODF++.

ODF+ and ODF++ are aimed towards the proper maintenance of toilet facilities and safe collection and disposal.