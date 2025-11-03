Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Renukaswamy murder: Charges framed against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others; trial date decision on November 10

All 17 accused, including Darshan, were produced physically on Monday afternoon before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge (CCH-57).
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 11:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 11:46 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsCrimeDarshan Thoogudeepa

Follow us on :

Follow Us