Union Budget 2021 | FM proposes rationalising customs duties on gold and silver

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2021, proposed rationalising customs duties on gold and silver.

"Reducing Customs duty uniformly to 7.5% on semis, flux & long products of non-alloy, alloy & stainless steel. To provide relief to metal recyclers, mostly MSMEs, I'm exempting duty on steel scrap up to 31st March 2022. I am also revoking ADD & CBD on certain steel products," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her third Budget presentation.

"Gold and silver presently attract a basic customs duty of 12.5%. Since the duty was raised from 10% in July 2019, prices of precious metals have risen sharply. To bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalizing custom duty on gold and silver," she said.

The government on Monday proposed to launch a unified securities market code.In addition, the capital markets watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be notified as regulator for a gold exchange, she added.

Earlier, on Friday, Gold gained Rs 132 to Rs 48,376 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.