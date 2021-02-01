Union Budget 2021 | FM proposes rationalising customs duties on gold and silver

BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Healthcare, infra get stimulus shot Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
FM bids rationalising customs duties on gold, silver

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:23 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2021, proposed rationalising customs duties on gold and silver.

"Reducing Customs duty uniformly to 7.5% on semis, flux & long products of non-alloy, alloy & stainless steel. To provide relief to metal recyclers, mostly MSMEs, I'm exempting duty on steel scrap up to 31st March 2022. I am also revoking ADD & CBD on certain steel products," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her third Budget presentation.

"Gold and silver presently attract a basic customs duty of 12.5%. Since the duty was raised from 10% in July 2019, prices of precious metals have risen sharply. To bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalizing custom duty on gold and silver," she said.

Follow DH's coverage on Union Budget 2021 here

The government on Monday proposed to launch a unified securities market code.In addition, the capital markets watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be notified as regulator for a gold exchange, she added.

Earlier, on Friday, Gold gained Rs 132 to Rs 48,376 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.

 

Gold
silver
Customs duty
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2021

