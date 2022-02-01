Union Budget 2022: Two lakh anganwadis to be upgraded

Union Budget 2022: Two lakh anganwadis to be upgraded, says FM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:49 ist
Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadis scheme which aims at new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids for early child development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti' as the harbinger of India's bright future and for women-led development during the 'Amrit Kaal', the government has comprehensively revamped the schemes of the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

Accordingly, Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 were launched recently to provide integrated benefits to women and children.

“Saksham Anganwadis are a new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing an improved environment for early child development. Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the scheme,” she said.

