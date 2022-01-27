Union Budget 2022: What the education sector expects
Union Budget 2022: What the education sector expects
updated: Jan 27 2022, 17:21 ist
17:14
'Skill-based training need of the hour'
By Adi Jain, Vice President, Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University
"The Indian education system has witnessed rapid digital transformation in the last two years. Progressive initiatives like NEP 2020 have placed our education system on the global platform. Skill based training has been the need of the hour as it enables job oriented education. Multiple exit and entry options for the students will address the issue of student dropout.
Having said that, massive investments are expected in development of infrastructure, digital access, learning materials, etc. Last year the budget allocation for the education sector was reduced by 6% from the previous year. In the 2022-2023 budget, a substantial increase in education budget along with a separate startup fund would be helpful to accommodate advancements in education.
A special fund allocated for the training of the educators would keep them abreast with the digital innovations in teaching pedagogy and go a long way in making NEP successful. The pandemic has created a financial crunch in every household, a subsidy on student loans would be a welcoming move. Moving forward, as the emphasis is on research and innovation, funding support to the universities for dedicated infrastructure and facilities and the startup fund for students' startups will encourage entrepreneurship."
Hello readers and welcome to sector-wise coverage of Union Budget 2022. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the education sector is expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.
