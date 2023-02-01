Lithium batteries to get cheaper as custom duty slashed

Union Budget 2023: Big cheer for EVs as Lithium batteries to get cheaper after custom duty cut

The deduction will lead to minor changes in custom duties, cesses, and surcharges on items like bikes and automobiles

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 13:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In line with the government's push for green growth in the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut of basic customs duty on goods other than textiles and agriculture from 21 per cent to 13 per cent, including lithium and ion cell batteries used in electric vehicles. 

Track Budget live updates here

Customs duty exemptions are extended to the import of capital goods and machinery required for lithium and ion cells for batteries used in EVs. Hence, this move is likely to make EVs cheaper. 

The deduction will lead to minor changes in custom duties, cesses, and surcharges on items like bikes and automobiles, she added in her speech.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
Business News
Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Custom Duty

What's Brewing

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

 