Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for urban development: A comparative look since 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a record seventh consecutive Union Budget, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0's plans for the economic development of the country for this financial year.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.

As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.

Here, we take a look at the allocation for urban development in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20: