Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for urban development: A comparative look since 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a record seventh consecutive Union Budget, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0's plans for the economic development of the country for this financial year.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
Track our live updates on the Union Budget here
As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.
Here, we take a look at the allocation for urban development in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20:
Track the latest reactions to the Union Budget here
A glance at the graph above reveals that allocations for urban development have steadily grown since 2019-20, when Rs 48,032 crore was allocated for the sector.
This year, the government has invested Rs 82,577 crore, a sharp increase from 2019-20 levels.
While allocations for urban development remained at similar levels in 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, allocations started climbing noticeably from 2022-23, when the amount set aside for the sector jumped to Rs 76,549 crore from Rs 54,581 crore a year earlier.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 23 July 2024, 14:33 IST