Union Budget 2024 | Demand supply dynamics remain very comfortable, says Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mumbai said, "The current budget has extended the broad themes from the interim budget focusing on infrastructure, fiscal consolidation, jobs, MSME, rural and agricultural support."
"We expect the bond markets to maintain their euphoria as demand supply dynamics remains very comfortable," she said.
Published 23 July 2024, 08:35 IST