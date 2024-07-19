Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is a Finance Bill?

The Finance Bill serves the purpose of incorporating amendments with all the proposed changes into the relevant laws without necessitating separate amendments for each Act. Following the presentation of the annual budget in Parliament, the Finance Minister introduces the bill in the Lok Sabha.

Accompanied by a memo justifying the inclusion of provisions, the Finance Bill must be approved by Parliament within 75 days. It is crucial to note that while a Finance Bill is also a Money Bill, the two terms represent distinct concepts.

Money Bills specifically address matters outlined in Article 110 of the Constitution. According to Article 110, a Bill is classified as a Money Bill if it solely deals with:

1. The imposition, abolition, remission, alteration, or regulation of any tax.

2. The regulation of borrowing money or providing guarantees by the Government of India, or amending laws related to financial obligations undertaken by the government.

3. The custody of the consolidated fund or the Contingency fund of India, and the withdrawal or payment of funds.

4. The appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India.

5. The declaration of any expenditure as charged on the Consolidated Fund of India or an increase in such expenditure.

6. The receipt of money for the Consolidated Fund of India or the public account of India, the custody or issue of such money, or the audit of the Union or State accounts.