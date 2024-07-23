Union Budget 2024| Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes Vivaad se Vishwas Scheme

The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Act, which was introduced in 2020 is one such act. It was meant for appeals that were pending and reportedly got a good response from the taxpayers. In her budget speech, Sitharaman also mentioned that the scheme will be made operational from a particular date and the last date for the scheme will also be notified.

The Finance Minister also said in her speech that the central government would continue with their efforts to simplify taxes, improve tax payer services, provide tax certainty and reduce litigation while enhancing revenues for funding the development and welfare schemes.

She also mentioned that a number of measures were taken in the last few years including introduction of simplified tax regimes without exemptions and deductions for corporate tax and personal income tax to simplify taxaxtion.

"This has been appreciated by tax payers. 58 per cent of corporate tax came from the simplified tax regime in financial year 2022-23," she added.