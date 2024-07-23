Union Budget 2024 | Game-changer for jewellery sector, a step closer to making India global diamond trading hub

The abolition of the 2 per cent Equalization Levy and introduction of the Safe Harbour Rule on sale of rough diamonds at Special Notified Zones (SNZs) will firmly establish India as a global rough diamond trading hub.

"These combined measures will propel the sector’s growth, generate lakhs of employment opportunities by benefitting the small-scale jewellery manufacturers & exporters and diamond cutters and polishers, thus contribute significantly to India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said Shah.

The GJEPC also welcomed the Government’s proposal to provide for safe harbour rate for foreign mining companies selling rough diamonds in the country and abolition of equalization levy. This will put India on equal footing with global trading centres such as Belgium and Dubai. This will further promote the development of the gem and jewellery sector.

The reduction in duties of gold, silver and platinum will ensure that duty blockage of around Rs. 982.16 crore can be released resulting in more working capital in hand of the exporters. This will help in growth of manufacturing due to enhanced demand for jewellery at domestic level and realise the untapped export potential for gold jewellery with more working capital (at least US$2 billion of US$ 11 billion in the medium period of 2 years), he said.