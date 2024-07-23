Union Budget 2024 | No cheer for Himachal farmers

Shimla: Farmers in Himachal Pradesh expressed disappointment on Tuesday as their key demands of 100 per cent duty on apple imports and GST exemption to farm inputs were not addressed in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association President Harish Chauhan said that hopes of farmers of Himachal Pradesh have been dashed as their main demand of 100 per cent import duty on apples to check import of cheap apples has not been addressed in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"We have been demanding exemption in GST on farm inputs and equipment but nothing has been done in this regard," he said in a video message.