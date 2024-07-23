Union Budget 2024: Returns of FDI investors will be impacted, warns Dhruva Advisors

Reacting to the Union Budget 2024, Vaibhav Gupta, a partner with Dhruva Advisors, one of the largest tax and regulatory firms in India, warned that returns of FDI investors will be impacted since the long term capital gains tax for non-residents on unlisted shares has been increased from 10% to 12.5%.

However, he was optimistic about the budget's impact on the real estate sector returns, saying, "Removal of cost indexation on all assets is a very significant change which will impact real estate returns in a big way! At the same time, for Indian promoters wanting to sell their unlisted businesses, the reduction in the tax from 20% to 12.5% is a very welcome change. It brings listed and unlisted share sales at par."