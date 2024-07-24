Union Budget 2024: Telangana Assembly passes resolution protesting 'indifference'

"After the People's government took power in the state, the delegations of the Chief Minister and ministers met with the Prime Minister and Union ministers several times, making appeals to them. The Chief Minister and ministers requested the Union government for financial assistance for the projects, release funds as per the act, and resolve the long-pending state issues. The Union government completely disregarded the pleas of the state government and showed discrimination in the Budget allocations to Telangana. The state Assembly registered a strong protest and expressed unhappiness over the Centre’s neglect of Telangana. The state Assembly adopted a resolution appealing to the Centre to render justice to Telangana by amending the Budget proposals in the ongoing Budget debates,” said the resolution.

Revanth blames BRS regime for Telangana's crisis

Revanth Reddy has put the blame for the current economic crisis in Telangana on the previous BRS government's "compromise" with the BJP-led Centre during the discussion prior to passing the resolution. "The BRS government kept delaying all the bills in every department before the party lost power in the Assembly election. People gave their verdict after witnessing the BRS failures."

“Isn't it true that BRS Rajya Sabha member Santosh flew on a special flight and participated in voting in support of the RTI Amendment Act introduced by the Modi government in 2019? KCR applauded Modi's demonetization policy and declared his government's stance in the Assembly. KCR extolled the Modi government for introducing such a policy. Is it not BRS that supported the BJP in the election of the president and vice president? The BRS leadership is boasting like the party fought against the Modi government. The fact is, BRS supported BJP’s every decision, which included the Triple Talaq Bill, the election of the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and the farm laws,” said Revanth Reddy.

He also urged BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao to come forward, stating that he is prepared to stage a fast-unto-death at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to raise central funds.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that to cover up the "failure" to secure funds for Telangana in the Budget even after visiting Delhi for 21 days, the Congress government has started a "drama" in the name of resolution and discussion in the Assembly.

“If there is sincerity, Congress MPs should fight in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Our MPs in the Rajya Sabha will also come together to secure funds for the Rajya Sabha,” KTR said.