Union Budget 2024 | The Budget that introduced different tax slabs for married and single Indians

During the Union Budget of 1955-56, Deshmukh had said, "In accordance with the recommendations of the Commission, the present tax-exempt slab of Rs 1,500 is being raised to Rs 2,000 for married persons and reduced to Rs 1,000 for unmarried persons. This is the first move in the direction of evolving a suitable scheme of family allowances, which the Commission have suggested for implementation. The net loss of revenue is estimated at Rs 90 lakhs."