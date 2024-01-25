Union Budget 2024 | What are Treasury Bills?

Treasury Bills (T-Bills) are a significant component in the context of India's Budget, as they play a crucial role in the government's fiscal management and monetary policy. T-Bills are short-term debt instruments issued by the Government of India to meet its immediate financial needs.

Their role and impact on India's Budget and economy can be understood in several key aspects.

Government financing: T-Bills are primarily used by the Indian government to bridge short-term mismatches between its revenues and expenditures. The government raises funds by selling these bills to investors, including banks, financial institutions, and individuals. The money raised is used to finance government projects, manage cash flow, and meet other short-term financial obligations.

Short-term nature: T-Bills are typically issued for shorter durations, such as 91 days, 182 days, or 364 days. Unlike long-term government bonds, they do not pay interest but are issued at a discount to their face value. Investors earn a return when the T-Bills mature at their face value. This short-term nature makes T-Bills a highly liquid and low-risk investment.