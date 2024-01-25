Union Budget 2024 | What is Expenditure Budget?

The Expenditure Budget, as an integral part of India's annual Budget, plays a pivotal role in charting the nation's fiscal and developmental course. It meticulously outlines the government's planned spending for the upcoming fiscal year, providing a clear picture of its policy intentions and socio-economic commitments.

What is Expenditure Budget?

This budget is primarily categorized into Revenue Expenditure and Capital Expenditure.

Revenue Expenditure encompasses the funds required for the routine functioning of government departments and the delivery of services to citizens. It covers everyday expenses such as staff salaries, pensions, subsidies, and interest payments on loans.

Capital Expenditure, conversely, focuses on creating long-term assets and includes investment in major infrastructure projects like roads, schools, and hospitals, along with expenditures on public enterprises.

What role does the Expenditure Budget play?

The way funds are allocated in the Expenditure Budget reveals the government's policy priorities. For instance, substantial allocations to healthcare, education, and infrastructure signal an emphasis on human capital development and economic growth. On the other hand, increased spending in areas like defense, agriculture, or social welfare indicates a focus on security, agricultural development, and social upliftment.