Union Budget 2024 | What is Modi govt's ‘Purvodaya’ plan covering Bihar, Jharkhand, 3 other states?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a plan for the overall development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. This plan has been named ‘Purvodaya’.

During the Budget speech, the FM said, "We will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat."

On the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, the government will support the development of an "industrial node at Gaya". This corridor will catalyse industrial development of the eastern region.