Union Budget 2024 | When and where to watch it live?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in the Parliament, which was authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.
Now all eyes are firmly set on the big event - the presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. Here is all you need to know about the live telecast of the Budget presentation:
When will the Budget be presented?
The much anticipated Union Budget 2024 will be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 11 am IST, live from the Parliament premises. This will also mark Sitharaman's 7th Union Budget presentation.
Modi 3.0's financial plans and economic stategies going forward are expected to be revealed in the Budget presentation on July 23. People of the country will be looking forward to the announcement of policies regarding important topics such as taxation guidelines, social welfare programs and infrastructure developments among others that might affecting a range of sectors, industries, and more importantly, the common public.
Where to watch the live Budget presentation?
Nirmala Sitharaman's speech and the entire presentation of Union Budget 2024 can be watched live in various platforms. Here is the list of platforms which will broadcast the Budget presentation live from the Parliament:
Live stream on the official website of the Ministry of Finance (www.finmin.gov.in)
Live stream on Sansad TV (both television channel broadcast and YouTube channel broadcast)
Live stream on Doordarshan (both television channel broadcast and YouTube channel broadcast)
Published 22 July 2024, 12:08 IST