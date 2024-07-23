'Union Budget 2024 will benefit consumer durables industry,' says MD & CEO of Voltas Limited

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

The Union Budget for FY25 on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three expressways, a power plant, heritage corridors and new airports and sports infrastructure.

Similarly, for Andhra Pradesh, whose ruling TDP recently joined BJP-led NDA, she allocated Rs 15,000 crore in financial aid through multilateral agencies. A similar request for support to Bihar will be expedited, she said.

Follow reactions to how India reacted to the Budget right here!

Here's what Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited, said about the Budget: