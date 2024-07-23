'Union Budget 2024 will benefit consumer durables industry,' says MD & CEO of Voltas Limited

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
The Union Budget for FY25 on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three expressways, a power plant, heritage corridors and new airports and sports infrastructure.
Similarly, for Andhra Pradesh, whose ruling TDP recently joined BJP-led NDA, she allocated Rs 15,000 crore in financial aid through multilateral agencies. A similar request for support to Bihar will be expedited, she said.
Follow reactions to how India reacted to the Budget right here!
Here's what Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited, said about the Budget:
“The Union Budget 2024 reflects a forward-thinking approach that will significantly benefit the consumer durables industry and bolster our efforts towards sustainable development. The full exemption of customs duties on 25 critical minerals, including lithium, copper, cobalt, and rare earth elements, is a substantial boost for sectors reliant on these materials, such as high-tech electronics and renewable energy. This policy will not only enhance the availability of these essential resources but also stimulate domestic processing and refining capacities, driving innovation and reducing costs.
Furthermore, the emphasis on energy transition, including the expansion of exempted capital goods for solar panel manufacturing, aligns well with Voltas' commitment to sustainability. While the non-extension of exemptions for certain solar components reflects a move towards encouraging domestic manufacturing, it also underscores the need for continued investment in domestic production capabilities.
The budget’s focus on substantial investment in manufacturing, presents a promising outlook for the industry. Voltas is optimistic about the positive impact of these policies on the electronics sector and looks forward to contributing to these ambitious goals.”
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 23 July 2024, 14:27 IST