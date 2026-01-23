<p>The Indian real estate sector has demonstrated exceptional resilience and momentum recently, driven by robust demand, rising aspirations, and supportive government-led initiatives, positioning it as one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets globally. As the country prepares for the Union Budget 2026, the real estate sector is hopeful for progressive reforms that could benefit homebuyers and the industry. </p><p>"We hope that the government will continue to focus on more infrastructure development as it will help drive housing demand across the country. As the real estate sector plays a pivotal role in the economy, contributing significantly to employment and GDP, the upcoming budget should introduce measures that will bolster this economic context," said Ramani Sastri - Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt Ltd.</p><p>Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue, a leading coworking player echoed the sentiments.</p><p>"Coworking spaces have emerged as the defining feature of India's rapidly evolving commercial real estate market, reflecting the broader shift toward work culture, flexibility, collaboration, innovation, and sustainability," said Manas.</p><p>Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director, Notandas Realty shared his views, "Budget 2026 will be an opportune time for the Indian government to continue the growth momentum for the real estate sector, brought about by the previous year’s reforms," said Harsh.</p><p>R Rajasekhar Reddy, Managing Director, Trendsquares shared his thoughts.</p><p> “As a developer who works closely with homebuyers and project ecosystems on the ground, I feel the real estate sector today is not looking for stimulus - it is looking for clarity, stability, and execution efficiency. Over the last few years, credit and lending structures have evolved meaningfully. The next step, in my view, is to make it easier for us to plan, build, and deliver responsibly."</p><p>Paul Salnikoff, Managing Director and CEO of Executive Centre India Limited, spoke about the increasing focus on Global Capability Centres and flexible workspace adoption.<br></p><p>“India’s office market closed 2025 at a record high, with Knight Frank data showing gross leasing up 20% year-on-year to 86.4 million sq ft, driven significantly by Global Capability Centres, which accounted for nearly 38% of total absorption. As the Union Budget approaches, targeted policy support for flexible workspaces, through tax reliefs or incentives for managed office operators, would meaningfully strengthen this fast-growing segment and help India sustain its momentum as a global GCC hub during this critical growth phase.”</p>