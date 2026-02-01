<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nirmala%20Sitharaman"> Nirmala Sitharaman </a>on Sunday proposed incentives of Rs 100 crore for single bond issuance by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Municipal%20Corporation">municipal corporations</a> of more than Rs 1,000 crore.</p>.<p>She also announced restructuring of REC Ltd (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as part of the government's public sector financial institution strengthening.</p>.<p>The minister proposed setting up high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat'.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Capex target will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27: FM Sitharaman .<p>She said the country's banking sector is characterised by a strong balance sheet, historic high profitability.</p>.<p>In her Budget speech, she proposed to review foreign exchange management non-debt instruments rules.</p>.<p>She added that close to 25 crore people have come out of multi-dimensional poverty. </p>