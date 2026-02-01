Menu
union budget

Union Budget 2026 | FM proposes to support IICT Mumbai in setting up AVGC content creator labs in schools, colleges

She highlighted the rapid growth of the country's AVGC sector. The industry is projected to require nearly 2 million professionals by 2030.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 16:40 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 16:40 IST
Ashwini VaishnawBusiness NewsUnion BudgetNirmala Sitharamanunion budget 2026

