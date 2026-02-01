<p>Bengaluru: In a major boost to foreign cloud companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to provide a tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from the country.<br><br>"It will, however, need to provide services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech on Sunday.<br><br>Earlier, the Economic Survey 2025-26 highlighted huge growth opportunities in data centres. Despite generating nearly 20% of the world’s data, India hosts only about 3% of global data centres, around 150 out of 11,000 worldwide. This indicates a significant opportunity for the country in developing data centres.</p>.Provide tax holiday to expand GCC in Tier-2-3 cities: PwC.<p>Driven by surging data consumption, rapid cloud adoption, and the growing use of AI, India’s data centre capacity is projected to reach about 8 GW by 2030 from about 1.4GW as of Q2 of 2025. The survey also stresses recognising data centres and cloud service providers as a distinct category, rather than classifying them as 'Commercial buildings' under the National Building Code, 2016, which does not account for their specialised design needs.<br><br>Also, FM announced that India is a global leader in software development services, IT-enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing services and contract R&D services relating to software development. "These business segments are quite interconnected with each other. All these services are proposed to be clubbed under a single category, Information Technology Services, with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5% applicable to all," she said.</p>