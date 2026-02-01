Union Budget 2026 | Sports goods sector gets big boost

<p>New Delhi: Foreseeing emergence of India as a global hub for high quality and affordable sports goods, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a dedicated initiative for manufacturing sports goods and earmarking Rs 500 crore for the first-time as well as a 'Khelo India Mission' for facilitating an integrated talent pathway.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/union-budget-2026">Union Budget 2026 </a>also showed that the government continues to put its premium on 'Khelo India', allocating Rs 924.35 crore, an increase from the revised estimates of Rs 700 crore for 2025-26 though the initial allocation was Rs 1,000 crore.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Government proposes Khelo India Mission to transform sports sector .<p>Making the announcements in her Budget speech, she said, "India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality, affordable sports goods. I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences." </p><p>While the previous Budgets did not have any provision relating to the sports goods sector, the initiative is expected to boost the sports goods manufacturing start-ups in the country. </p><p>She also said the sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities and taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector over the next decade will be launched.</p><p>The Mission will facilitate an integrated talent development pathway, supported by training centres at foundational, intermediate and elite levels, systematic development of coaches and support staff, integration of sports science and technology, competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms and development of sports infrastructure for training and competition, she said.</p><p>The Budget document showed that the allocation for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was pegged at Rs 4479.88 crore, an increase from the 2025-26 allocation of Rs 3,794.30 crore, which was later revised to Rs 3,346.54 crore.</p><p>The Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes' training, has been allocated was enhanced from Rs 830 crore to Rs 917.38 crore while allocation for the National Dope Testing Laboratory and National Anti-Doping Agency's budget was Rs 23 crore and Rs 20.30 crore respectively.</p><p>For the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Glasgow in July-August this year, Rs 50 crore has been allocated. The National Sports University has been given Rs 46.98 crore while the contribution to the National Sports Development Fund, which was created in 1998, was increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.</p><p>The assistance for National Sports Federations has also been increased from Rs 400 crore to Rs 425 crore. </p>