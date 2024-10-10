'Unlike Ambani or Adani...': Here's what AI chatbots said about Ratan Tata

OpenAI's ChatGPT was quick to point to out that Ratan Tata's stature as an "exemplary" businessman extended to the world stage as well, and that he distinguished himself from many of his contemporaries.
"One of Tata’s distinguishing features was his unwavering commitment to ethics and integrity in business, traits deeply rooted in the Tata Group's long history. While other Indian businessmen, at times, faced controversies related to corporate governance and ethical practices, Ratan Tata maintained a reputation of unassailable integrity," ChatGPT explained, adding, "His emphasis on doing business with honesty helped the Tata Group build enormous goodwill, especially in times when corruption scandals dominated the Indian business landscape."
OpenAI's chatbot went on to explain how Tata's philanthropy was crucial for nation-building as well—"In contrast, many Indian industrialists of similar stature, though involved in philanthropy, often placed more focus on visible, large-scale charitable projects. Tata’s approach was more subtle and institutionalized, focusing on long-term impact. For instance, his contributions to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) or the creation of the Tata Cancer Hospital reflect a commitment to legacy-building through knowledge and healthcare."
"What made Ratan Tata particularly admired, even beyond business circles, was his humility. He maintained a low profile, avoided ostentation, and was known for his personal warmth and accessibility. This stands in contrast to some of his contemporaries, who were more visible in the media and political space, often becoming synonymous with wealth and power," ChatGPT added.
"While other magnates like Mukesh Ambani or Adani have taken Indian business to new heights, often focusing on rapid expansion and conglomerate-building, Tata’s holistic approach, emphasizing ethical leadership and philanthropy, will ensure that his legacy remains timeless," the chatbot concluded.
While Claude by Anthropic was not aware of Ratan Tata's death, the chatbot, based on data it had collected till April 2024, still painted the late industrialist as an exemplary man.
"Compared to other Indian businessmen of his stature, Ratan Tata is often seen as less flamboyant and more focused on long-term, sustainable growth. His emphasis on ethics and social responsibility has set him apart from some of his peers who have faced controversies," Claude said.
Naming Mukesh Ambani and Narayana Murthy, Claude further said, "Each of these leaders has made significant contributions to Indian business, but Tata is often regarded as having a unique blend of business acumen, ethical leadership, and philanthropic vision."
Elon Musk-owned X's Grok AI gave a similar answer, going as far as to say, "Ratan Tata's leadership was marked by humility and a focus on ethical conduct, which is often cited as a rarity in the corporate world. His decisions, like the handling of the Nano project, showed a willingness to take risks for innovation, even at the cost of immediate financial success, which reflects a long-term vision for societal benefit over short-term gains."
"Compared to other Indian businessmen like Mukesh Ambani or Adani, who are often seen through the lens of their business acumen and wealth accumulation, Ratan Tata's legacy is perceived more through his contributions to society, his ethical business practices, and his approach to life. While others might be celebrated for their market dominance or infrastructure projects, Ratan Tata's impact feels more personal and widespread due to his focus on education, innovation, and social upliftment," Grok asserted.
"In essence, Ratan Tata's life and legacy highlight a model of business leadership where success is measured not just by market share or wealth accumulation but by the broader impact on society, ethics, and personal humility. This makes his legacy particularly resonant in a world increasingly questioning the role and responsibilities of business leaders," the chatbot concluded.