'Rippan Swamy' movie review: Vijay Raghavendra shines in rural crime thriller

<p>Set in Malnad's Sannakoppa village, rural crime thriller 'Rippan Swamy' opens with the suicide of the titular character. After his death, the film slowly reveals layers of immorality, betrayal and hatred, through flashbacks. They offer a clear picture of Swamy's world. </p>.<p>The film is centred on Swamy, who has a pork business. The main plot twists and turns are driven by the five people who work for him. These characters find themselves in unnecessary trouble, also providing wholesome entertainment. The story takes an interesting turn with the arrival of Anjumala, a loyal police officer, who suspects the small, quiet village is rife with crime. The plot thickens when Swamy's close associate goes missing. </p>.<p>Vijay Raghavendra delivers a compelling performance as Rippan Swamy. His portrayal of a cruel and psychotic man leaves the viewers feeling a mix of anger, disappointment, and pride. </p>.<p>Director Kishore Moodubidri excels in his direction. The film's writing, however, needed more control and more emphasis was needed in developing the Malayali character Kuppu. Had the tribal songs, which appear remotely on screen, been used more meaningfully, it would have added more dimension to the story. </p>.<p>Ranganath's cinematography is striking. Samuel Abi's music needed more magic. Apart from the occasional abrupt cuts, Shashank Narayan's editing was also neat.</p>