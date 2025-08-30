Menu
'Rippan Swamy' movie review: Vijay Raghavendra shines in rural crime thriller

The film is centred on Swamy, who has a pork business. The main plot twists and turns are driven by the five people who work for him.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 00:30 IST
Rippan Swamy
3/5
Director:Kishore Moodbidri
Cast:Vijay Raghavendra, Ashwini Chandrashekar, Yamuna Srinidhi, Prakash Thuminad
Published 30 August 2025, 00:30 IST
