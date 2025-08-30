Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Andondittu Kaala’ movie review: Ode to lost childhood and the magic of cinema

Debutant director Keerthi, takes audiences on a trip through the idyllic life of the ‘90s, devoid of violence and double entendres.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 00:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Andondittu Kaala
3.5/5
Director:Keerthi Krishnappa
Cast:Vinay Rajkumar, Aditi Prabhudeva
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 00:25 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Reviewmovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us