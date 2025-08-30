'Andondittu Kaala’ movie review: Ode to lost childhood and the magic of cinema

<p>'Andondittu Kaala’, which translates to ‘Those were the times’, is the title of Vinay Rajkumar’s latest film. The grandson of legendary Dr Rajkumar has come a long way since his debut ‘Ananthu vs Nusrath’. He has been living up to the rich legacy of his family, providing clean, family-oriented and sentimental entertainers.</p>.<p>He plays the role of Kumara, whose father is a tent cinema projector operator. The young lad is so fascinated by films that he aspires to be a film director one day. So begins director Keerthi Krishnappa’s ‘Andondittu Kaala’ as also Kumara’s quest. The film dutifully traces the pain and pangs, angst and anxieties, ebbs and tides of school going child, Kumara, who later matures into a popular filmmaker.</p>.<p>Debutant director Keerthi, takes audiences on a trip through the idyllic life of the ‘90s, devoid of violence and double entendres. It was a time when bunking classes to watch movies was a cherished childhood fixture, romance had an innocent charm and support was the cornerstone of friendship.</p>.<p>The film pays obeisance to stalwarts of Kannada cinema, Puttanna Kanagal in particular. We watch Kumar achieve his life’s ambition, egged on by the support of his friends, emboldened by his mother’s wish, and anchored by the love of his life Vasundhara. In doing so, director Keerthi provides a ringside view of how discouraging and discourteous the industry is towards aspirants.</p>.'Songs of Paradise' movie review: Predictable storyline gets a musical lift.<p>What, however, turns irksome is needless Kannada versus English language confrontations and conflict between rich and poor in the first half, and a highly preachy second half.</p>.<p>The film is ably supported by an ensemble cast. V Ravichandran appears in a cameo. The cinematography by Abhishek G Kasaragoodu is appealing and is aided by a good background score, and catchy songs by music composer Raghavendra V. </p>.<p>‘Andondittu Kaala’ turns out to be a heart-warming family drama.</p>