Value addition in electronics manufacturing in India very low: HCL co-founder

All the manufacturing that is happening in electronics today, the numbers are quite large, the number of jobs that are getting created is very good. Scale is happening, but no real value addition. My concern has always been that unless you design components in India you will never create a complete supply chain. If you don’t look at it that way, we are actually having a situation like when PLI goes away a lot of companies might just go away. At the moment the value addition in electronics in India is very low. It’s around 8%. Let’s take the example of some of the Chinese manufacturers. They basically get PLI. They add a value of 4-8%, then they send back royalty to China.