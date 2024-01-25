Vedanta's Q3 net profit down by 18%

New Delhi: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported an 18.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,013 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,464 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

However, the company's consolidated income in the third quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 36,320 crore from Rs 34,818 crore in the same period a year ago.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company.