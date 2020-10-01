Viewership up by 30% in first week of IPL: Star India

Viewership up by 30% in first week of IPL: Star India

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 01 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 21:48 ist
The regional markets have also grown by a massive 39.4 per cent over last year, it claimed. Credit: PTI Photo

Official broadcaster Star India on Thursday claimed that IPL's viewership grew by 30 per cent over last year in only the opening week of the tournament.

The opening day match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings witnessed a reach of 158 million across the Star India network, a release said.

The regional markets have also grown by a massive 39.4 per cent over last year, it claimed.

Read: IPL brings cheer to sports channels as viewership, advertising rise: BARC

"We are thrilled to deliver the biggest ever IPL. The opening week for Dream11 IPL 2020 resulted in a staggering new viewership record with an increase of 30% over last year," said Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Star
Indian Premier League
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

 