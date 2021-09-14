Vijaya Diagnostic shares debut at over 2% premium

Vijaya Diagnostic shares debut at over 2% premium

The scrip was listed at Rs 542.30, registering a gain of 2.12 per cent compared to the issue price on BSE

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 14 2021, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 13:00 ist
The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times earlier this month. Credit: iStock Images

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd made a tepid market debut on Tuesday, listing at a premium of just over 2 per cent against its issue price of Rs 531.

The scrip was listed at Rs 542.30, registering a gain of 2.12 per cent compared to the issue price on BSE. It later jumped 10.74 per cent to Rs 588.05. At the NSE, it was listed at Rs 540, up 1.69 per cent.

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times earlier this month. The Rs 1,895-crore initial public offer was entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 522-531 per share. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, National Capital Region and Kolkata.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Stock Markets
IPO

What's Brewing

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Cast(e) this idea away

Cast(e) this idea away

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

 