Walmart to test drone delivery of household items

Walmart to test drone delivery of grocery, household items

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 09 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 20:00 ist

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it would run a pilot project for delivery of grocery and household products through automated drones, along with end-to-end delivery firm Flytrex, as the US retailer looks to beef up its delivery business.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart said the test would start on Wednesday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with cloud-controlled drones picking up and dropping off select items.

"We know that it will be some time before we see millions of packages delivered via drone. That still feels like a bit of science fiction," Tom Ward, senior vice-president, customer products, said in a statement.

The company has accelerated the expansion of its pick-up and delivery services in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, as virus-wary consumers increasingly prefer having items delivered at their doorsteps.

Walmart, whose U.S. online sales doubled in the second quarter, has previously partnered with Ford Motor Co and self-driving vehicle startups Gatik and Nuro to explore delivery through autonomous vehicles.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Walmart
drone survey

What's Brewing

Karnataka sees one suicide in every 46 minutes

Karnataka sees one suicide in every 46 minutes

13-million-yr-old fossil ape discovered in Uttarakhand

13-million-yr-old fossil ape discovered in Uttarakhand

Truecaller app gets new spam filters for iPhones, iPads

Truecaller app gets new spam filters for iPhones, iPads

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

 