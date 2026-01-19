<p>New Delhi: Nitin Nabin will be the next president of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-janata-party">Bharatiya Janata Party</a>, taking over the reins from outgoing president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/j-p-nadda">J P Nadda</a>. On Tuesday, prime minister Narendra Modi will make the announcement at the party headquarters. Nabin was elected the party president after his was the only nomination in the presidential elections. </p><p>In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were submitted in favour of Nabin, and some of the proposers include prime minister Modi, outgoing president JP Nadda, among others. </p>.BJP president election: Senior leaders submit nomination papers of Nitin Nabin.<p>Presiding officer K Laxman said that all nomination papers were valid. “On scrutiny, all sets of Nomination Papers were found to be duly-filled up in the required format and were valid. After the period of withdrawal, in my capacity of National Returning Officer, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of National President of Bharatiya Janata Party,” Laxman said in a statement.</p>. <p>“The process is now complete; we are left with just the declaration and the announcement, which will be done in the presence of the prime minister on Tuesday,” Laxman told DH. </p><p>Nabin, at 45, is the youngest president in the party’s history, and his appointment signals a generational shift in the party. He was named the working president of the party in December, indicating his elevation for the top post. </p>.Trying to follow my father's footsteps of being low-profile, accessible to all: Nitin Nabin.<p>Among those who proposed or seconded Nabin’s name were union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and Bhupendra Yadav. Several chief ministers including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Bihar DCM Samrat Choudhary are among those who submitted letters of support for Nabin’s candidature. </p><p>The election process was only a day-long affair. On Friday, the notification of schedule of events was announced and the electoral roll was published. Over 5700 voters were part of the roll. As per the schedule, on Monday, the nomination process was completed between 2pm to 4pm.</p><p>In his statement, Laxman said that the process of presidential election was initiated after the election of 30 state presidents out of 36 States, which he said is “well above the required number”. The party’s constitution states that a minimum of 50% of the states need to have organisational polls for the presidential elections to take place. Among those where organisational polls did not take place, Karnataka is the only major in addition to smaller states like Punjab, Tripura, Manipur, and Delhi. </p>.BJP working president Nitin Nabin likely to get govt bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi's Sunehri Bagh.<p><strong>Who is Nitin Nabin?</strong></p><p>Nitin Nabin is a five-time legislator who has held multiple ministerial portfolios in Bihar including Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing, Law & Justice. His father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, had been a longtime party leader and MLA. Nabin fought his first election from the Patna West constituency in 2006. After the delimitation exercise, Nabin fought from the Bankipur seat, from which he has won in 2010, 2015, 2020 and in last year’s assembly elections where he defeated a RJD candidate by a margin of 51,936 votes. </p>