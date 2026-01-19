Menu
Phone tapping case: SIT serves notice to BRS leader Harish Rao for appearance on January 20

The accused are part of the alleged conspiracy in which they "misused" the resources of SIB for political purposes by putting citizens from different walks of life under surveillance.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 16:56 IST
Comments
Published 19 January 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBRSSITphone tapping probe

