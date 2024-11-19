Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Wedding bells ring in all-time high flight bookings

Bengaluru, with an 84 per cent YoY increase, bagged the second top spot in leading domestic destinations booked for November, with New Delhi first on the list with a 55 per cent YoY increase.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 02:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 02:50 IST
Business NewsAviation sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us